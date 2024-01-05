Mumbai: Western Railway Celebrates 125 Years Of Its Headquarters With Month-Long Extravaganza & Coffee Table Book Launch

FPJ

Western Railway has planned a month-long celebration to mark the historic occasion of the completion of 125 years of its headquarters building. The celebration, beginning in January, will include various events such as exhibitions, heritage walks, light and sound show and cultural programmes.

As part of the celebration, Western Railway general manager Ashok Kumar Misra released a Coffee Table Book titled '125 Years of A Timeless Legacy' along with Western Railway additional general manager Prakash Butani. This book is an ode to our timeless and iconic edifice and the rich legacy of Western Railway associated with it.

Headquarters building witnessed to myriad events

According to Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur, the coffee table book traces the genesis of the headquarters building in the year 1899 as the headquarters of the erstwhile Bombay Baroda & Central India (BB&CI) Railway, and thereafter as the headquarters of Western Railway, since its formation in 1951. This building has been witness to myriad events of the bygone era and also encapsulates the vibrant present. This Book is a visual journey through time showcasing different hues of this masterpiece, where each image unveils the rich heritage and the glorious past of this iconic building.