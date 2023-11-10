Mumbai: Western Railway Witnesses Surge In UTS Mobile App Ticket Bookings With 16% Growth

FPJ

Mumbaikars are finally moving towards the mobile application for booking local train tickets through UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app. In recent months, the Western Railway has seen drastic rise in booking non-reserved tickets through the app.

"This mode of ticketing has become a hit amongst the rail passengers with more and more people switching to Mobile App which is reflected in the impressive increase in the ticket sales from the App. The total tickets sold through Mobile App has increased substantially during the period from April – November in the current financial year 2022-23," said an officer of WR adding that UTS App of Railways is one such app which helps passengers book tickets easily on the move avoiding queues at the ticket counters saving crucial 10-15 minutes.

"Western Railway records 16 per cent growth in the sale of tickets through UTS on mobile app during the current FY up to November 2022 in comparison to pre-Covid period (April–November 2019)," said spokesperson of the Western Railway, adding that Rs 7.5 lakh were garnered during the same period, registering an increase of 24 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period during the pre-Covid period.

According to a Western Railway official, during the current year from April – Nov 2022, 6.39 lakh passengers booked their tickets through UTS, garnering revenue to the tune of Rs. 7.5 lakh, which is 24 per cent more as compared to the corresponding pre-Covid period which was Rs. 6 lakh.

'UTS app is convenient'

"UTS App is very convenient for the passengers, I am using this App for the last few months .It's not only convenient but also proving a time-saving tool for the commuters" Umesh Kadam a law student of Borivali who frequently travel between Borivali and Churchgate

It is worth mentioning that the UTS on Mobile App was disabled due to Covid–19 pandemic, from the start of the lockdown in March 2020 upto October 2021. With the resumption of this Mobile App, the passengers has once again started patronizing it, due to its multifarious benefits.

Mobile app encourages digital ticketing

The main objective of introducing UTS is to encourage digital ticketing mode, to promote self-ticketing and to ensure that passengers can buy tickets without facing the ordeal of queues.

Recently, the railwasy have modified the distance restriction for booking ticket through UTS on Mobile App. For non-suburban section, a uniform distance restriction for booking ticket through UTS on Mobile App has been enhanced from existing 5 km and fixed as 20 km for all Zonal railways. In case of suburban section, a uniform distance restriction for booking ticket through UTS on Mobile app has been enhanced from existing 2 km and fixed as 5 km for all concerned Zonal railways. This will facilitate passengers residing in faraway locations from railway station to book tickets from the convenience of their home. There is also the benefit of getting 3 per cent Bonus on R-Wallet recharge.

Features of UTS

- No need to stand in queue.

- Enables cashless and Paperless transactions

- Easy to download on smartphones from Google Play Store, iOS or Windows app store free of cost.

- All Unreserved Journey Tickets, Season Tickets a well as Platform Tickets can be booked.

- The application has user friendly interface with loaded features.

- Options for both paperless and paper ticket (through ATVM or booking window) available.

- Ticket payments can be easily made through inbuilt “R-Wallet” or through payment gateway using debit card, credit card, UPI, etc.

- R – Wallet can be recharged with minimum Rs. 100 and maximum of Rs 9,500 with 3 per cent bonus on R-Wallet recharge

- R-Wallet can also be easily recharged through payment gateway or at any UTS counters or through the website www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in