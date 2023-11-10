Mumbai News: Western Railway’s Flying Squad Uncovers Illegal Ticket Racket; Two Held

Representational image |

In a significant operation, Western Railway's flying squad recently uncovered a racket involving the fraudulent misuse of the senior citizen quota through the creation of forged pregnancy medical certificates.

The diligent team, led by Mohammad Zahid Qureshi and Abdul Aziz, exposed a case where individuals were securing confirmed reservations using fabricated documents, bringing to light a concerning breach in the system.

Fake medical certificate for pregnancy

According to a senior official of Western Railway, the flying squad team at Churchgate consisting Mohammad Zahid Qureshi, Dy. chief ticketing inspector and Abdul Aziz, chief ticketing inspector recently detected a case of misuse of senior citizen quota under fake medical certificate for pregnancy in favour of five lady passengers.

“While searching availability of seats in Train No. 12961 Mumbai Central – Indore Avantika Express, it was noticed that five lady passengers had confirmed reserved seats against senior citizen quota. The matter was further investigated with Passenger Reservation System (PRS), Vasai Road and it was revealed that all the PNRs were booked with registering a single mobile number. All the requisition forms for reservation of both the journeys (Borivali to Indore and return from Indore to Borivali) along with the 6 medical certificates were seized. The medical certificates attached to the form seemed to be fake. As such matter was further investigated and revealed that all the five Lady passengers had submitted fake certificates to avail confirmed reserved berths in Train No. 12961 Mumbai Central – Indore Avantika Express & Train No. 12962 Indore – Mumbai Central Avantika Express. They had defrauded and all the five subject PNRs were locked in the system," said an official of WR.

"After thorough investigation by Govt. Railway Police (GRP), they found that the fake medical certificates were made by two persons namely Hirendra Ghanshyam Kanabar, 36 yrs Male, resident of Vasai Road (West) and Vishnu Sohalal Khatik, 27 yrs Male, resident of Virar (West). An FIR has been registered under relevant section of Indian Penal Code and Indian Railways Act," said an official addting that due to the vigilance of Western Railway staff, this case of fake medical certificate came to light, bringing forth the leakage of railway revenue and eventually the perpetrators were arrested.

Read Also Western Railway to Construct New Road Over Bridge for Enhanced Rail and Road Safety

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)