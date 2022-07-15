Mumbai: Western Railway to run 60 trips of 6 pairs of Ganpati Special trains

For the convenience of passengers during Ganpati Festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Western Railway will run 60 trips of 6 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare to various destinations.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details are as under:-

1) Train No. 09001/09002 Mumbai Central – Thokur Weekly Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central – Thokur Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Tuesday at 12.00 hrs. & will reach Thokur at 09.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 23rd August, 2022 till 6th September, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09002 Thokur- Mumbai Central Special will depart from Thokur every Wednesday at 10.45 hrs. & will reach Mumbai Central at 07.05 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 24th August, 2022 till 7th September, 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

2) Train No. 09003/09004 Mumbai Central - Madgaon Special [34 Trips]

Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central – Madgaon Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12.00 hrs. & will reach Madgaon at 04.30 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 24th August, 2022 till 11th September, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09004 Madgaon – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Madgaon every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 09.15 hrs. & will reach Mumbai Central at 01.00 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 25th August, 2022 to 12th September, 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

3) Train No. 09011/09012 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Weekly Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09011 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 14.40 hrs. & will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 25th August, 2022 till 08th Sept, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09012 Kudal - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Kudal every Friday at 06.45 hrs. & will reach Bandra Terminus at 21.30 hrs., on the same day. This train will run from 26th August, 2022 till 09th September, 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli & Sindhudurg stations in both directions. This train comprises of Second Class Seating coaches.

4) Train No. 09018/09017 Udhna – Madgaon Weekly Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09018 Udhna – Madgaon Special will depart from Udhna every Friday at 15.25 hrs. & will reach Madgaon at 09.00 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 26th August, 2022 till 09th September, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09017 Madgaon -Udhna Special will depart from Madgaon every Saturday at 10.05 hrs. & will reach Udhna at 05.00 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 27th August, 2022 till 10th September, 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

5) Train No. 09412/09411 Ahmedabad – Kudal Weekly Special [4 Trips]

Train No. 09412 Ahmedabad – Kudal Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Tuesday at 09.30 hrs. & will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs. the next day. This train will run on 30th August, 2022 & 06th September, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09411 Kudal - Ahmedabad Special will depart from Kudal every Wednesday at 06.45 hrs. & will reach Ahmedabad at 03.30 hrs.,the next day. This train will run on 31st August, 2022 & 07th September, 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli & Sindhudurg stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

6) Train No. 09150/09149 Vishvamitri – Kudal Weekly Special [4 Trips]

Train No. 09150 Vishvamitri – Kudal Special will depart from Vishvamitri every Monday at 10.00 hrs. & will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs. the next day. This train will run on 29th August, 2022 & 05th September, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09149 Kudal –Vishvamitri Special will depart from Kudal every Tuesday at 06.45 hrs. & will reach Vishvamitri at 01.00 hrs.,the next day This train will run on 30th August, 2022 & 06th September, 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli & Sindhudurg stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking of Train Nos. 09001, 09003, 09011, 09018, 09412 & 09150 will open from 18th July, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special train on Special fare.