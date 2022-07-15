Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates | ANI

Mumbai witnessed intermittent heavy showers in some parts of the city on Thursday, July 14. Following that, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane districts.

The city, within two weeks, has recorded 47.41% of the season's rainfall in just two weeks surpassing the average 855 mm rainfall of last July.

On Wednesday, the high tide went above 4.68 metres leading to traffic diversions and water logging in low-lying areas. The BMC officials are taking all precautionary measures since the highest high tide above 4.87 metres is expected today at 1.22 pm.

The IMD said Colaba observatory recorded 1146.2 mm of rainfall and Santacruz observatory received 1317.6 mm of rainfall till July 13.

From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Updates

BEST and traffic snarl update

Diversion:

Except slow vehicular movements at places like Marve Road, SV road, no major traffic snarls or diversions were reported. Click here for the latest update.

Airport update

So far, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has not witnessed diversions and delays and the flight operations are normal.

Local train update

The trains are running smoothly and no update has been issued by Central and Western railway.

Check the Central Railway latest update here

Click here for the latest Western Railway update.