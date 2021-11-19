Mumbai: Western Railway to introduce 8 additional air-condition local trains from Nov 22; services and timings, all you need to know

For the convenience of suburban commuters, Western Railway has decided to introduce eight additional Air-Conditioned local services from Monday (November 22nd 2021).

With the introduction of these eight new AC services, the total number of AC EMU services will increase from the existing 12 to 20. Out of these eight services, four services each are in the UP and DOWN directions. Two of these services will be in the peak hours, one each in both directions.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, out of 8 new air-conditioned local services 4 services will be in UP direction out of which one will be between Virar and Churchgate, two between Borivali and Churchgate and one between Goregaon and Churchgate.

Similarly, in the DOWN direction also, there are 4 services, out of which one is between Churchgate and Nallasopara, two between Churchgate and Borivali and one between Churchgate and Goregaon

Consequently, two slow services between Churchgate and Bandra will be cancelled. With this, the total number of suburban services over Western Railway will increase from 1367 to 1373.

Up directions additional Air-conditioned local services timings:

8.33 am from Virar for Churchgate ( slow)

11.35 am from Borivali for Churchgate ( slow)

1.57 pm from Borivali for Churchgate ( slow)

4.14 pm from Goregaon for Churchgate ( slow)

Down directions additional Air-conditioned local services timings:

10 .24 am from Churchgate for Borivali ( slow)

12.45 pm from Churchgate for Borivali ( slow)

3.13 pm from Churchgate for Goregaon ( slow)

8.27 pm from Churchgate for Nallasopara (fast)

