Navi Mumbai: CIDCO seeks objection and suggestions for adopting provisions of UDCPR in NAINA project

In order to adopt certain provisions of Unified Development Control Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) for rapid and efficient development of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has sought suggestions and objections.

The move is expected to incorporate the best of the UDCPR along with NAINA and pave the way for more viable projects and will lead to sustainable development.

All the suggestions and objections from the citizens will be heard by the committee, consisting of Chief Planner (NAINA), SP (DP NAINA) and SP (BP NAINA).

Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO said, “NAINA will be developed as a city of international standards with opportunity for businesses to flourish. CIDCO is functioning as the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the NAINA area. The Board of CIDCO has now resolved to incorporate certain provisions of the UDCPR of GoM in NAINA region, which shall facilitate Ease of doing business.”

To prevent haphazard development around the Navi Mumbai International Airport, CIDCO has proposed the development of NAINA on 371 sq. km. of land from the Thane and Raigad districts.

This development aims to develop a sustainable city with residential, commercial, educational, and all other basic civic facilities. The implementation of NAINA is carried out by implementing 11 town planning schemes.

The project is based on the principle of land consolidation. As a SPA for the NAINA notified area, CIDCO is responsible for the implementation of the regulations in the area.

CIDCO is developing dedicated sectors like Medi City, Sports city, Research and Development zone, Eco-tourism, Entertainment, etc.

This will attract national and international investments in the city. The city will be connected with the help of highways, suburban railways, and the metro. This will facilitate the growth and development of business and economic projects in the NAINA area.

In order to help the future development of the NAINA area, guidelines from the UDCPR are being adopted to facilitate the ease of doing business in the area. This will also allow for quicker development of the NAINA project.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 06:25 PM IST