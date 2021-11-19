e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws: PM Narendra ModiPleased to re-open Kartarpur Corridor after 1.5 years, says PM ModiDelhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 332
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 03:25 PM IST

Palghar district administration announces additional funds to Gram panchayats which complete 100% COVID-19 vaccination by Dec 31

The DPC approved a Rs 405.24 crore annual plan for the district for the period 2021-22, the collector said.
PTI
FP photo

FP photo

Advertisement

In a bid to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19, the administration in Maharashtra's Palghar district has decided to give extra funds to gram panchayats that finish vaccinating their entire population by December 31, a senior official said on Friday.

District collector Dr Manik Gursal said the decision was taken at the district planning committee (DPC) meeting presided over by Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse at the Palghar district headquarters on Thursday.

The DPC approved an Rs 405.24 crore annual plan for the district for the period 2021-22, the collector said.

As an incentive for COVID-19 vaccination, gram panchayats that complete 100 per cent inoculation by December 31 will be allotted additional funds by the district administration, he said.

At least 12 children, who were orphaned due to COVID-19, were given fixed deposit certificates for Rs 5 lakh each during the meeting, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 03:25 PM IST
Advertisement