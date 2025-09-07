 Palghar News: Three Injured As Ceiling Slab Collapses In 30-Year-Old Virar Building
Megha ParmarUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 09:03 PM IST
Palghar, Maharashtra: Three people were injured on Sunday evening after a ceiling slab collapsed inside a flat at Ganesh Co-operative Housing Society in Dongarpada, Virar (West), under the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation’s (VVCMC) Prabhag Samiti A, Bolinj. The injured were immediately rushed for medical treatment.

The building, which is over 30 years old, had already been issued a notice by the municipal corporation in April this year, directing residents to conduct a structural audit. The audit later classified the structure under the C2A category, meaning urgent repairs were necessary. However, officials said disputes between the residents and the developer delayed repair work.

