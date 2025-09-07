Palghar News: Three Injured As Ceiling Slab Collapses In 30-Year-Old Virar Building

Representative image of ceiling collapse |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Three people were injured on Sunday evening after a ceiling slab collapsed inside a flat at Ganesh Co-operative Housing Society in Dongarpada, Virar (West), under the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation’s (VVCMC) Prabhag Samiti A, Bolinj. The injured were immediately rushed for medical treatment.

The building, which is over 30 years old, had already been issued a notice by the municipal corporation in April this year, directing residents to conduct a structural audit. The audit later classified the structure under the C2A category, meaning urgent repairs were necessary. However, officials said disputes between the residents and the developer delayed repair work.

Following the incident, senior officials including Additional Commissioner Deepak Sawant, Assistant Commissioners Manoj Vanmali and Nilesh Mhatre, along with fire brigade and encroachment department staff, rushed to the site. The building was promptly evacuated, and authorities have now ordered a fresh structural audit before deciding on further action.