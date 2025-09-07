Containers From Sunken Oman Ship Wash Ashore In Palghar’s Satpati, Shirgaon Beaches | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Mystery containers from a shipwreck in Oman have now drifted to Maharashtra’s shores, sparking concern among local fishermen and residents in Palghar district.

In August, cargo vessel MV Phoenix 15 sank off the coast of Oman, sending dozens of containers floating into the Arabian Sea. On Saturday night (Sept 6), fishermen spotted several half-submerged containers drifting dangerously close to the Satpati and Shirgaon coastline, around five kilometres offshore.

Mystery Containers Reach Palghar Shores

By early Sunday morning, three containers had washed ashore two at Satpati Beach and one at Shirgaon Beach. Police have since warned that more containers could reach nearby stretches such as Mahim and Vadarai.

Authorities had previously cautioned fishermen to remain alert, as the half-submerged containers posed a risk of collision with fishing boats. “These containers are not only dangerous for boats at sea, but now that they’ve reached the shore, they could also create problems for people on the beaches,” said a concerned fisherman from Satpati.

Uncertain Contents Fuel Safety Concerns

Police and the fisheries department rushed to the spot after being alerted and have advised residents and fishermen to stay vigilant. The exact contents of the containers remain unknown. “We don’t yet know what these containers hold or how to remove them safely from the shore,” an official said, adding that high tides have made access more difficult.

Villagers Urge Swift Action

Local residents have urged the administration to act swiftly. “The longer these containers remain, the greater the risk. The authorities must coordinate with fishermen to find a safe solution,” villagers said.

The district administration and police have begun efforts to identify the origin and contents of the containers while preparing for safe removal.