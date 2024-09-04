 Mumbai: Western Railway Runs 56 Special Trains For Ganpati Festival, Covers Key Destinations
Mumbai: Western Railway Runs 56 Special Trains For Ganpati Festival, Covers Key Destinations

For the convenience of passengers during Ganpati Festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Western Railway is running 56 trips of 6 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare to various destinations via Vasai Road, Panvel & Roha stations.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 03:22 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway Runs 56 Trips of 6 Special Trains for Ganpati Festival Rush | Representational Image

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09001/09002 Mumbai Central – Thokur Weekly Special [06 Trips]

2. Train No. 09009/09010 Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road Special [ 26 Trips] (Except Tuesday/Wednesday)

3. Train No. 09015/09016 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Weekly Special [06 Trips]

4. Train No. 09412/09411 Ahmedabad – Kudal Weekly Special [06 Trips]

5. Train No. 09150/09149 Vishvamitri – Kudal Weekly Special [06 Trips]

6. Train No. 09424/09423 Ahmedabad – Mangaluru Weekly Special [06 Trips]

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

