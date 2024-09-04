Mumbai: Western Railway Runs 56 Special Trains For Ganpati Festival, Covers Key Destinations

Western Railway Runs 56 Trips of 6 Special Trains for Ganpati Festival Rush | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers during Ganpati Festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Western Railway is running 56 trips of 6 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare to various destinations via Vasai Road, Panvel & Roha stations.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09001/09002 Mumbai Central – Thokur Weekly Special [06 Trips]

2. Train No. 09009/09010 Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road Special [ 26 Trips] (Except Tuesday/Wednesday)

3. Train No. 09015/09016 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Weekly Special [06 Trips]

4. Train No. 09412/09411 Ahmedabad – Kudal Weekly Special [06 Trips]

5. Train No. 09150/09149 Vishvamitri – Kudal Weekly Special [06 Trips]

6. Train No. 09424/09423 Ahmedabad – Mangaluru Weekly Special [06 Trips]

Read Also Mumbai: Western Railway Cancels 3 Pairs Of Special Trains Due To Operational Constraints

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in