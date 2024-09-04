Mumbai: Western Railway Cancels 3 Pairs Of Special Trains Due To Operational Constraints

Western Railway Cancels Special Train Trips Due to Operational Constraints | Representational Image

Mumbai: Western Railway has decided to cancel the trips of 3 pairs of Special trains, due to some operational constraints.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of the trains to be cancelled are as under:

Cancellation:

• Train No.09189 Mumbai Central – Katihar Weekly Special of 7th & 14th September, 2024.

• Train No.09190 Katihar – Mumbai Central Weekly Special of 10th & 17th September, 2024.

• Train No.09075 Mumbai Central – Kathgodam Weekly Special of 11th September, 2024.

• Train No.09076 Kathgodam – Mumbai Central Weekly Special of 12th September, 2024.

• Train No. 09185 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Weekly Special of 15th September, 2024.

• Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj – Mumbai Central Weekly Special of 16th September, 2024.