Mumbai: Western Railway Completes Cleaning Of 495 Culverts, Installs High-Capacity Pumps For Monsoon Preparedness | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Western Railway has undertaken various pre monsoon preparatory works on mission mode alongwith proper upkeep & maintenance of the mechanical, signalling, electrical assets & equipment, etc. Western Railway has ensured that all works have been completed within the stipulated target. This will ensure smooth and disruption-free train services during the ensuing monsoons.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, to ensure uninterrupted services during the ensuing monsoon, targets for various monsoon preparedness related works were followed meticulously and WR completed these works before time.

Cleaning and de-silting of culverts, nullahs & drains, clearing the muck & garbage along the tracks, construction of additional waterways, installation of high-power pumps, trimming trees, etc. has been completed on a mission mode.

This year, Western Railway has deployed Remote Operated Floater Cameras to take photograph of culverts and Bridges which are inaccessible to reach manually. This is being done first time in Indian Railways. These remote operated cameras have inbuilt lighting system which helps in getting clear images of underground culverts, even in darkness. Based on these photographs, cleaning of these culverts is being done.

Giving further details, Abhishek stated that WR has completed the cleaning of 495 culverts & approx. 203 km of drains have been de-silted and cleaned. Also, the flow patterns of water in Yards were studied and new drains & manholes have been constructed for facilitating smooth discharge of water. Suction/De-sludging machine was used to ensure deep cleaning of Culvert No. 24 (Bandra) and 65 (Borivali).

Drone survey of flooding prone locations has been carried out for monitoring, cleaning & identification of choke points in culverts and nullahs. 100 high-capacity pumps have been installed at various locations vulnerable to water logging during heavy rains. Also, 104 such pumps have been installed at Railway Workshop & Colonies etc.

14 Automatic Rain Gauge (ARG) have been installed in order to have real time and authentic rain data. Also, Flood Gauges have been provided at 98 locations. The work of trimming of vulnerable trees has been completed. All EMU rakes have been inspected & attended for monsoon precautions work.

Abhishek also mentioned that based on the experience of previous monsoons, flood-prone areas in railway premises were identified and various precautionary works have been completed at these locations. To monitor the condition of tracks, Monsoon Patrolling will be done by patrolman & Bridge Guards.

During monsoon and adverse weather alerts, close coordination with the Disaster Management cell of Municipal Corporations will be ensured. The Municipal Bodies have been requested to sensitize & create awareness amongst the residents of colonies & slums located besides the tracks to prevent disposal of sewerage/Garbage/ Waste water on tracks.

Special timetable on high tide and heavy rainfall days has been adopted. WR is also in close coordination with various Municipal Bodies for providing timely and prior information to Western Railway whenever water is being released from Dams (Pelhar Dam of VVCMC / Tulsi, Vihar & Powai lakes of MCGM) affecting bridges and tracks. Further, they have been requested for arranging local transport for quick disbursal of passengers, during emergencies.

Western Railway is ensuring continuous monitoring and all efforts are being taken for maintaining disruption free travel to commuters.