Western Railway Expresses Grief Over On-Duty Staff's Demise, Extends Support For Bereaved Family |

Mumbai: In an unfortunate turn of event, an employee of Western Railway lost his life in the line of duty. The deceased Navnath Chintaman Bhoir, worked as an Electrical Fitter under Senior Section Engineer/Power/Dahanu Road.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on 20th June, 2024, the gateman at Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 55A, located near Dahanu Road reported regarding hanging cables near LC Gate. Shri Bhoir along with his colleague were deputed to attend the same. On reaching the site, the staff noticed the cables were in hanging condition in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) area.

Despite adverse weather conditions and heavy rains, the staff went beyond his call of duty and proceeded to attend the fault and restore the power supply. However, during the work, Shri Bhoir got electrocuted & fell down unconscious. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately did not survive. Senior Railway officers also promptly rushed to the hospital.

Abhishek informed that Western Railway expresses deep sorrow and sympathizes with the grieving family of the deceased. All efforts were made to ensure that the dues are paid to the deceased’s family at the earliest. Within a span of one week, employment offer letter for service in Railways was handed over to Smt Vaishali N. Bhoir, wife of Shri Bhoir. Compensation & ex gratia of almost Rs. 40 lakh was also handed to her. In addition to this, settlement dues (DCRG, GIS, leave encashment) will also be paid to the immediate kin.