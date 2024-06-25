Mumbai: Western Railway GM Ashok Kumar Misra Felicitates 7 Employees For Ensuring Safe Train Operations

Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway is seen along with Additional General Manager, Principal Head of Departments and the recipients of GM’s Safety Award. |

Mumbai: Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway felicitated 07 employees at WR Headquarters, Mumbai for their outstanding work which resulted in safe train working. These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the month of April & May, 2024 and thereby ensuring the safety of train operations. Out of the 07 employees, 02 are from Mumbai Central Division, 02 from Vadodara Division while 01 each are from Ahmedabad, Ratlam, & Bhavnagar Division.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Misra appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate.

The employees showed their great zeal and commitment towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety such as detection of rail & track fracture, brake binding or dangling objects in passing train, application of emergency brakes to save untoward incidents, extinguishing the smoke detected in coaches, etc.

Western Railway is proud of all the awardee employees who with their prompt action and alertness helped to avert the possibility of any untoward incidence.