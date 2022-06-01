Mumbai: Western Railway carries out mobility improvement work in Mumbai suburban sections

Subway protrusion removed at Platform No. 1/2 at Churchgate station | Photo: File Image

Western Railway is moving ahead to transform Indian Railways into a world-class railway with enhanced speed, safety & service. To enhance the travelling experience, WR has accomplished important mobility improvement works.

Continuing in this direction, WR has eased speed restrictions on Harbour lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations as well as removed subway protrusion at Churchgate station to relax speed restrictions.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the speed restriction on Major Bridge No. 46 on UP and DOWN Harbour Lines has been relaxed. Now suburban trains will run at a sectional speed between Andheri and Goregaon stations.

Besides this, WR has also completed the work of removing subway protrusion on Platform No. 1/2 at Churchgate station. The sidewall and the roof of the subway have been removed and stainless-steel railings have been provided instead.

The speed restriction has been eased from 20 kmph to 30 kmph. This will facilitate faster reception and dispatch of suburban trains to and from Churchgate station. These works will not only enhance the mobility of trains over the Mumbai Suburban section but also improve punctuality.

