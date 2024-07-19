Mumbai: Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block Between Santacruz And Mahim On Intervening Night Of July 20-21 | Representative Image/ file

Mumbai: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of 03.30 hours will be under taken on DOWN Slow line from 01:00 hrs to 04:30 hrs while on UP Slow line a block of 3 hours will be under taken from 01:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs between Santacruz and Mahim stations in the intervening night of 20th /21st July, 2024 (Saturday/ Sunday).

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, DOWN Slow line trains will be operated on DOWN Fast line between Mumbai Central (Local) and Santacruz.

Due to this, Local trains will avail double halt at Lower Parel, Mahim and Khar Road stations. Due to inadequate length of platform & also will not halt at Mahalakshmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations for want of platform.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

*Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 21st July, 2024.