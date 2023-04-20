Mumbai Weather: Warm conditions persist in city, AQI moderate at '102'

Mumbai Weather: Heatwave warning in city, AQI moderate at 102 | File

Mumbai recorded the third highest maximum day temperature in April in the last decade on Wednesday, with the Santacruz observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recording 38.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

The highest maximum temperature in April, 39 degrees Celsius, was recorded in 2014, followed by 38.9 degrees Celsius in April last year, according to IMD data.

Mumbai's temperature on Thursday morning is 30°C, while the humidity is 64%.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday, as temperatures reached 38.8 degrees Celsius in Mumbai and 42 degrees Celsius in Thane.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city would partly cloudy skies towards afternoon or evening on Thursday. The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C & 25°C.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 107.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 125 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon · 77 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 101 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 101 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 75 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai · 121 AQI Moderate