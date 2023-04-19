Maharashtra weather: Heatwave to continue in Mumbai and Thane, dry spell all week

AFP

Several areas in Mumbai and Thane will witness heatwave conditions on Wednesday (April 19), according to the latest predictions of the Indian Metereological Department (IMD).

The probability of this is very likely and dry conditions will continue throughout the week, or at least till April 23.

Palghar meanwhile, is expected to witness thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rain at isolated places. The same will continue on Thursday but things will be dry from Friday onwards.

More details to follow...