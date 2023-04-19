 Maharashtra weather: Heatwave to continue in Mumbai and Thane, dry spell all week
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra weather: Heatwave to continue in Mumbai and Thane, dry spell all week

Maharashtra weather: Heatwave to continue in Mumbai and Thane, dry spell all week

Palghar meanwhile, is expected to witness thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rain at isolated places.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
AFP

Several areas in Mumbai and Thane will witness heatwave conditions on Wednesday (April 19), according to the latest predictions of the Indian Metereological Department (IMD).

The probability of this is very likely and dry conditions will continue throughout the week, or at least till April 23.

Palghar meanwhile, is expected to witness thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rain at isolated places. The same will continue on Thursday but things will be dry from Friday onwards.

More details to follow...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai crime: Body of 2-year-old child found in plastic bag in Mahim

Mumbai crime: Body of 2-year-old child found in plastic bag in Mahim

Mumbai emerges as India's richest city with 59,000 millionaires; ranked 21st globally

Mumbai emerges as India's richest city with 59,000 millionaires; ranked 21st globally

Kharghar: Disturbing video highlights desperate scenes as tragedy unfolds

Kharghar: Disturbing video highlights desperate scenes as tragedy unfolds

Maharashtra weather: Heatwave to continue in Mumbai and Thane, dry spell all week

Maharashtra weather: Heatwave to continue in Mumbai and Thane, dry spell all week

Mumbai: Teachers who hit toddlers at Kandivali preschool abscond after their bail gets rejected

Mumbai: Teachers who hit toddlers at Kandivali preschool abscond after their bail gets rejected