Mumbai Weather Update: Relief Expected As Monsoon Rains Wane; IMD Downgrades Alerts For City And Neighboring Districts

Mumbai experiences relief as heavy monsoon rains begin to subside, with downgraded weather alerts signaling lighter showers ahead | FPJ

Mumbai: After several days of relentless and heavy rain that drenched Mumbai and its neighboring districts, the city is finally expected to get some relief as the monsoon begins to wane.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded its weather alerts for Mumbai, Thane, and other parts of Maharashtra, signaling a significant reduction in rainfall intensity. The constant downpour that has inundated the region, causing widespread waterlogging and disruptions, is now expected to ease as the end of the monsoon season approaches.

Over the past few days, Mumbai and its surrounding areas were on high alert, with warnings of heavy rainfall leading to concerns about flooding and infrastructure damage. However, as of today, the IMD has revised its earlier warnings.

The yellow alert issued for Thane and Mumbai has been downgraded to green, indicating low rainfall expectations. Similarly, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, and several other districts that were under an orange alert on Friday have also seen their warnings reduced to green, forecasting moderate rain rather than the previously anticipated heavy showers.

IMD Mumbai Chief Sunil Kamble commented on the recent weather conditions, saying, "The past few days have been particularly challenging, with continuous and heavy rainfall testing the city's resilience. However, we are now seeing a shift as the monsoon begins to withdraw, and the intensity of rain is expected to decrease significantly."

According to the forecast for the next 24 hours, Mumbai is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain across the city and its suburbs. The temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 25°C to a maximum of 28°C. Looking ahead to the next five days, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and 19 other districts in the state are likely to receive only light rainfall, marking a welcome change from the intense monsoon activity that has characterized the past weeks.

Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Emergency Management Department’s report for September 27, reflects the city’s recent rainfall patterns. In the past 24 hours, Colaba recorded 43mm of precipitation, with 17.8mm noted until 5:30 PM. Santacruz experienced heavier rainfall, with 73.9mm recorded in the last 24 hours, tapering off to 17.4mm by the same time.

Despite the downgrading of alerts, the city faced several weather-related incidents during the recent heavy rains. The BMC reported receiving multiple complaints about fallen branches and trees, with 18 incidents occurring across the city and its suburbs.

Additionally, there were reports of wall collapses in three locations, which prompted immediate response from municipal teams. The city also witnessed four incidents of short circuits, all of which were swiftly addressed by the power supply authorities. Fortunately, these incidents did not lead to severe injuries or significant disruptions.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) service reported no significant disruptions, ensuring that public transportation remained available to commuters.