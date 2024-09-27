 Mumbai Rains: 'Wrong Holiday Declared', Rue Mumbaikars Facing Heavy Traffic, Rush In Local Trains On Friday
Mumbai Rains: 'Wrong Holiday Declared', Rue Mumbaikars Facing Heavy Traffic, Rush In Local Trains On Friday

Reacting to the wrong holiday issued by the government body on Thursday, when hardly any rain poured, netizens flooded social media with memes.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: Wrong Holiday Memes | X/Social media

The streets of Mumbai are getting waterlogged due to heavy downpour hitting the city on Friday, a day straight after weather agencies predicted extreme rainfall and issued a red alert. It was noted that on Thursday the BMC declared schools and colleges to be shut due to expected rainfall, but the sky was considerably clear on that day.

The very next day, citizens were drenched in rains, making them demand for another holiday to avoid commuting during rains. Reacting to the wrong holiday issued by the government body on Thursday, when hardly any rain poured, netizens flooded social media with memes.

X users were seen sharing memes and hilarious posts after experiencing a heavy rainfall on both a day before and after the issued red alert period. They expressed that there was nothing strange about it and said, "Ye hamesha ka hai bhai (This is a usual thing bro)." The online posts by Mumbaikars pointed out that the scenario of low rainfall on a day declared as red alert and seeing school closure was a usual thing.

People also shared visuals of the hustle to travel on a rainy day. These posts showed train passengers standing on railway station platform with umbrellas. Reports of traffic on roads, mainly due to waterlogging, also surfaced.

"Holiday declared for yesterday- Rain gods ditched BMC... No Holiday Today- Another Waterlogging spell incoming! Nature has a history of Mocking holiday declared days," said an X user identified as S R Khandelwal. "Yeh toh hamesha ka hai bhai jab bhi holiday declared hota hai baarish hoti hi nahi (This is an usual thing, rains don't pour whenever holiday is declared," another user named Vedprakash Verma noted.

Trolling the inappropriate forecast by IMD and the consequent decision on holiday made by BMC, people wrote, "IMD has made mock of itself...Our government and BMC are truly hopeless. It’s so dark outside today, feels like night. We really need better leadership and planning for times like these."

