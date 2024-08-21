 Mumbai Weather Update: Rains Return, Easing Heat And Humidity; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
After a prolonged dry spell, the city breathed a sigh of relief as rains returned to Mumbai on Tuesday morning, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat and humidity. The city experienced light to moderate rainfall, with some areas of Eastern and Western suburbs receiving heavy showers.

RUCHA KANOLKAR Updated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 06:51 AM IST
After a prolonged dry spell, the city breathed a sigh of relief as rains returned to Mumbai on Tuesday morning, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat and humidity. The city experienced light to moderate rainfall, with some areas of Eastern and Western suburbs receiving heavy showers.

For the next 24 hours, the city and suburbs are expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate spells of rain and thundershowers. Maximum temperatures are likely to reach around 30°C, while minimum temperatures are expected to be around 26°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued rain and thundershowers for the next 24 hours, predicting a partially cloudy sky with light to moderate spells of rain and thunderstorms in the city and suburbs. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts in Maharashtra, predicting light to moderate rains in parts of the state.

Since the beginning of August, both the city and its suburbs have experienced inadequate rainfall, with only occasional light showers. However, areas such as Bandra-Kurla Complex, Marol, Andheri, Vileparle, and Borivali have received precipitation since Tuesday morning.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted the possibility of rain across the state over the coming days, with heavy rainfall anticipated in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra. A persistent low-pressure system over South Bangladesh and the surrounding region is expected to move northwestward. Additionally, a low-pressure belt extends to Tamil Nadu and the Comorin region.

The temperature has taken a dip, providing relief to residents who had been struggling with the heat and humidity for over two weeks. The IMD's latest weather update predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places.

Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light Rains Today; AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category At 62
Motorists have complained of slow traffic due to potholes on city roads, which have been exacerbated by the recent rains. There have been no reports of major water logging anywhere in the city. The return of rains has brought welcome relief to residents who had been struggling with the heat and humidity for over two weeks.

