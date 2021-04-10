Mumbai Weather Update: Parts of city sees drizzle; light to moderate rains hit Maharashtra

As predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it drizzled in parts of Mumbai on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, hail was reported in most of the parts of Maharashtra on Friday.



Apart from drizzles in parts of Mumbai including parts of south Mumbai, Andheri, Kurla, Bandra, Mahim, Dadar etc. Apart from this, there was a thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds and moderate to the intense spell of rainfall in Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Sangli, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Hingoli, Ratnagiri & Sindudurg.



The IMD Mumbai’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday had forecast light rainfall activity over parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, for the next four to five days. Also predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall over parts of Marathwada, central Maharashtra and the Konkan region over the next five days.