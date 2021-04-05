Weather update: March third warmest in 121 years in terms of monthly average temperature, says IMD

New Delhi: March was third warmest in 121 years in terms of monthly average maximum temperature, the India Meteorological Department on Monday said.

The IMD, in its review for the month, said the observed monthly average maximum, minimum and mean temperature for the country as a whole during March this year are 32.65 degrees Celsius, 19.95 degrees Celsius and 26.30 degrees Celsius, respectively, against the normal 31.24 degrees Celsius, 18.87 degrees Celsius and 25.06 degrees Celsius based on the climatology period 1981-2010.