Mumbai weather update: Heat wave conditions likely in next 3 days, says IMD

Mumbaikars on Friday continued to witness warm conditions, with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather station in Santacruz recording maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of heatwave conditions in some parts of Mumbai till Saturday. Parts of Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts will reel under heatwave conditions till Saturday, the IMD has said.

Taking to Twitter, IMD Mumbai chief KS Hosalikar wrote: "Heat wave conditions likely in Konkan including Mumbai coming 3 days upto 27 March."