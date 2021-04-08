Mumbai Weather Update: IMD foresees isolated light rain for suburbs, adjoining areas on Thursday

India Meteorological Department's Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday morning, announced that Mumbai suburbs and their adjoining areas may receive isolated light rain. The change in weather has occurred due to the development of mid-level orographic clouds over the city, leading to the possibility of light rain over the maximum city.



"The latest cloud image has shown that there will light rain over Mumbai and suburbs. It will only drizzle and only for a day (on Thursday) as of now," Shubhangi Bhute said scientist IMD Mumbai.



Mumbai city experiences hot weather throughout March, April and May. The weather remains mainly dry and no sign of significant weather activity is seen until April. This trend somehow continues until the first half of May while from the second half, Pre Monsoon activities kick start and thunderstorm activities begin. Throughout the Pre Monsoon season from March to April, Mumbai observes a gradual shift in its temperatures.

"April is one of the driest months for Mumbai with a monthly average of only 0.1 mm. Between November and April, the monthly rain average for Mumbai is in single digit, wherein March is considered to be the driest month with no rainfall. Whereas, January to April’s monthly average is less than one mm. Unlike in the rest of the country, pre-Monsoon activities are a rare sight in Mumbai. In fact, May also does not see any significant pre-Monsoon rains," stated Skymet, a private weather agency on its website

However the changes.



Elaborating more on the weather conditions, Bhute added: "Under the influence of northwesterly winds in lower levels and humidity crossing 70 per cent has resulted in the development of mid-level orographic clouds, making the possibility of light rain in isolated parts of Mumbai and Suburbs."



In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8-degree celsius, whereas the temperature recorded in the Colaba observatory was 33-degree Celsius during the same period. The Relative Humidity (RH) during the same period at the Santacruz observatory was 76 per cent, whereas RH recorded at the Colaba observatory was 87 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD Mumbai's website too predicted the temperature in the temperature of the city in the next 24 hours will hover around 33 to 34-degree celsius. The weather will remain "generally cloudy with possibility of light rain at isolated places.