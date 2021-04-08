Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s imposter case transferred from CIU

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police recently transferred a couple of cases from the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch, which came under the scanner after its previous head API Sachin Vaze was held from plotting explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence. The cases include an imposter case filed on the complaint of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and a copyright violation case of 1970's Bollywood blockbuster Zanjeer starring Amitabh Bachchan and Pran.

So far at least two cases have been transferred from CIU, said a senior police official from the crime branch. Both cases were transferred to CIU a couple of months ago after Vaze took charge of the unit. The imposter case has been transferred to Cyber Cell while the copyright violation case has been transferred to crime branch Unit 9, added the officer.

After the controversy surfaced the newly-appointed police chief Hemant Nagrale transferred 86 police officers of the 65 from the crime branch. Following Vaze's arrest, the CIU's office was also raided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The unit's officer and other staff were also questioned by NIA on several occasions.

After Vaze's appointment as head of the unit many highprofile cases were either registered by the CIU or were transferred to them. The cases include TRP manipulation case, case of comedian Kapil Sharma, who accused top car designer Dilip Chhabria (DC) of duping him and the DC car financing and forgery scam.