Mumbai Weather Update on July 30: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city today will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 31.1°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 93% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 55 (Good) on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, IMD's Dy Director General KS Hosalikar said that Mumbai and coastal areas will likely receive moderate heavy rainfall in next 48 hours.
According to a report by Indian Express, IMD has predicted an increase in rainfall activity in Mumbai and adjoining areas from August 1. The weather bureau said that Mumbai is ‘very likely’ to receive “heavy rain at isolated places” from July 31 for three days.
