Mumbai weather update: Moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that moderate rain is likely in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells.

The IMD on Sunday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 14.17 mm, 20.86 mm and 28.08 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.13 metres is expected at 1113 hrs and another high tide of 3.66 metres is expected at 2307 hrs in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.57 metres is likely to occur at 1710hrs today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Clear skies greeted Delhi on Sunday, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of thunderstorms later in the day with the sky to remain partially cloudy for most of the day.

Maximum temperature for the day is predicted to rise up to 34 degree Celsius, said the IMD.

Delhi may see light to moderate rain spells from Monday to Wednesday, IMD has predicted.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 33.2 degree Celsius, one notch below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degree Celsius. The relative humidity on Saturday was recorded at 83 per cent.

