Mumbai: Teenage girl held for tampering visa

Mumbai: The Sahar police recently arrested a teenage girl for allegedly tampering with her visa. The immigration officials caught her when the girl Anshu Kalyan (19) was about to board a flight to Qatar. The officials found that her visa has been tampered with and handed her to the Sahar police station.

According to the Sahar police, the incident took place on August 28 when Anshu was to fly to Qatar. At the immigration counter the officials got suspicious when she informed that she was travelling to meet her brother who stays in Qatar and presented a "family personal visa" when they verified her visa details, it was revealed that she had a "work permit visa" and not "family visa". After the tampering came to light the airport officials handed her to the Sahar police station for further investigation.

The Sahar police then registered an offence under the relevant sections of cheating and forgery of the Indian Penal Code and arrested her.

During questioning the girl said that she hails from a poor family in Jalandhar, Punjab, and was planning to work in Qatar to help her family. She further added that she was even needed to take loan to pay the agent. The police are now looking for the agent who gave the forged visa to the teenager.

While seeking bail, her lawyer Prabhakar Tripathi made the submission before the court that she is a victim of circumstances and her agent had duped her and they will be going to file a case against him in Jalandhar. The court released her on the surety bond of ₹ 25,000 and directed her not to leave the country without the court's permission.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 03:08 AM IST