Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at isolated places likely today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate spells of rain or thundershowers at isolated places in the city and suburbs.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 1.53 mm, 0.96 mm and 0.58 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.48 metres is expected at 11.43 am in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 0.50 metres is likely to occur at 5.45 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD said that the conditions remain favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from some parts of northwest India from Wednesday.

The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from northwest India usually begins from September 17. "Conditions continue to remain favourable for commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of Northwest India during next 24 hours," the IMD said in a statement on Tuesday.

The country received "normal" rainfall during the four-month Southwest Monsoon season from June to September. All India monsoon rainfall from June 1 to September 30 has been 87 cm against the Long Period Average of 88 cm of 1961-2010 (99 percent of its LPA).

This is for the third consecutive year that the country has recorded rainfall in the normal or above normal category. Rainfall was above normal in 2019 and 2020.

The rainfall over the country as a whole was 110 per cent in June, 93 and 76 per cent in July and August respectively -- the months that bring the maximum rains. However, the shortfall of July and August was compensated in September which recorded rainfall 135 per cent of the LPA.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 12:44 PM IST