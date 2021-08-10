Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall likely in city and suburbs today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs on Tuesday.

The IMD on Tuesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 3.19 mm, 7.49 mm, and 2.07 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.50 metres is expected at 1.22 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.26 metres is likely to occur at 7.24 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Monday recorded the maximum temperature at 32.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory also recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said fairly widespread to widespread rains are very likely over many parts of north and northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

According to the IMD, rain or thundershowers were observed at most places of Uttarakhand, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh and at many places of Himachal Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.

A few places over western Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, central Maharashtra, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep and isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal also witnessed rain or thundershowers.

(With inputs from PTI)