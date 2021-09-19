Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places likely today in city and suburbs, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in the city and suburbs.

The IMD on Sunday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 3.02 mm, 2.45 mm and 0.78 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.08 metres is expected at 11.20 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.15 metres is likely to occur at 5.15 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are likely in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and the Mumbai region from Monday onward.

"A cyclonic circulation is developing over the Bay of Bengal. As it intensifies further, Maharashtra will get more rains starting September 20," Dr Shubhangi Bhute, senior scientist at the Regional meteorological centre, told PTI.

"The Vidarbha region would receive the showers first. Though it would cover mostly the northern stretch of the state from east to west, there could be very heavy showers at couple of places," she said.

Subsequently, there will be showers over North Maharashtra followed by the coastal districts of Palghar, Thane and Mumbai, she added.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:09 PM IST