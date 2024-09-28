 Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains Expected; City To Experience Good Air Quality Throughout The Day
Keep your umbrellas handy as September 28 marks the fourth consecutive day of Mumbai witnessing rainy clouds. The IMD predicts light rains in the western and southern parts of the city. A cool breeze and good quality of air throughout the day.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Today: City To Experience Light Rain | Salman Ansari/FPJ

The temperature in Mumbai was recorded at 27.99 °C on Saturday, September 28. The forecast for the day shows a low of 25.99 °C and a high of 28.55 °C. The humidity level is at 80% and the wind is blowing at a speed of 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 am and is scheduled to set at 06:29 pm.

The weather forecast for Mumbai on Sunday, September 29, 2024, predicts temperatures ranging from 27.5 °C to 28.88 °C. The humidity levels tomorrow are expected to be at 78%.

In Mumbai today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is 40.0, which shows that the air quality in the region is good. You have the option to participate in consistent exercise, spending time outside, and completing daily tasks. Knowing the AQI can assist in making informed choices about one's health and planning daily agendas.

