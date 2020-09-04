Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says city likely to receive light rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday said that Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light rainfall today.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/thundershowers towards evening /night in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said on its website on Friday.

IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Friday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.7°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 89% in Santacruz and 95% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 67 (Good) on Friday morning.