Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says city likely to receive light rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday said that Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light rainfall today.
"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/thundershowers towards evening /night in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said on its website on Friday.
IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Friday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.7°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 89% in Santacruz and 95% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 67 (Good) on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, the IMD has said that India received 27 percent more rainfall than normal in August, which is the fourth-highest amount in the last 120 years. 10 percent more than normal rainfall was recorded from June 1 to August 31 in India.
In its forecast for August last month, the IMD had predicted rainfall of 97 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with an error margin of plus or minus 9 percent. Monsoon in the range of 96-104 percent of the LPA is considered normal.
This is also one of the rainiest months of August recorded. The August of 1926 saw 33 percent more rainfall than normal, the highest precipitation recorded so far in the month; 1976 recorded 28.4 percent more rainfall than normal, while the August of 1973 recorded 27.8 percent than normal. This year saw 27 percent rainfall.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)