Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 3

As India's COVID-19 case tally continues to hit record highs, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest single day spike. The western state reported 18,105 new COVID-19 cases, even as 391 more patients succumbed to the infection. On Wednesday too it had set a record with 17,433 new COVID-19 cases, the previous highest one-day count.
At the same time, 13,988 people were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of recovered cases beyond the 6 lakh-mark to 6,12,484. The state currently has 2,05,428 active cases.
Mumbai city reported 1,526 new cases and 37 deaths, taking its tally to 1,50,095 and the toll to 7,764. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 21,439.
Mumbai has, in recent days seen comparatively lower number of cases, even as other parts of the western state show alarming trends. According to a tweeted update by the BMC, the recovery rate now stands at 80% while the doubling rate has dropped once again to stand at 78 days.
According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of September 2, 7,92,785 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
This incidentally makes Mumbai one of the highest ranked cities when it comes to the number of tests conducted per million.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, and data shows that while the number of cases had spiked correspondingly, this had gradually slowed down.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of September 2, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.