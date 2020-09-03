Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on September 3

As India's COVID-19 case tally continues to hit record highs, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest single day spike. The western state reported 18,105 new COVID-19 cases, even as 391 more patients succumbed to the infection. On Wednesday too it had set a record with 17,433 new COVID-19 cases, the previous highest one-day count.

At the same time, 13,988 people were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of recovered cases beyond the 6 lakh-mark to 6,12,484. The state currently has 2,05,428 active cases.