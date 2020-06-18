Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts possibility of moderate rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that Mumbai might receive moderate rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31.1°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.8°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 81% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 20 (Good) on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, IMD predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane districts in the next 48 hours.
The weather bureau also predicted heatwave conditions over the north-western region and heavy rainfall activity along the west coast in the upcoming days. According to IMD, "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions expected over West Rajasthan and heatwave conditions over East Rajasthan and Punjab during next 2-3 days."
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Wednesday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 31.8°C, while the minimum temperature was 27°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 29.5°C, while the minimum temperature was 27°C.
