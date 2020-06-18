Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts possibility of moderate rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that Mumbai might receive moderate rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31.1°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.8°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 81% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 20 (Good) on Thursday morning.