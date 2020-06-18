Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on June 18, 2020

Mumbai, known as the city that never sleeps, slows down due to traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads. A study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic.

The study report suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the worsening during monsoon season.

The city saw bumper-to-bumper traffic after offices reopened after almost three months amid the Maharashtra government’s third phase of Mission Begin Again campaign. Thousands of vehicles were witnessed on Mumbai's Western Expressway as relaxed lockdown norms were implemented across the state.