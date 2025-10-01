Mumbai Crime Rate Drops 35% In 2023, Cybercrime Cases Surge Sharply: NCRB Report

NCRB report shows 35% decline in Mumbai’s crime rate, but sharp rise in cybercrimes | X - @NCRBHQ

Mumbai: Crime in Mumbai saw a significant drop of 35% in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The report also highlights a decline in crimes against women and minors, while cybercrime cases registered a steep rise. Notably, the crime detection rate in the city improved by 76% in 2023.

NCRB Highlights Crime Trends

The NCRB annually compiles and publishes nationwide crime statistics and trends. Its latest report for 2023 sheds light on the overall crime scenario across Indian states and cities. The NCRB report shows a clear decline in Mumbai’s crime graph.

In 2022, the city recorded 69,289 criminal cases, whereas in 2023 the number dropped to 44,873 — a reduction of 24,416 cases, or 35%. This placed Mumbai 16th in the country in terms of crime rate. Reported crimes in 2023 included 123 murders, 642 cases of theft, 20 attempted thefts, 6,675 robberies, 2,671 vehicle thefts, and 4,441 assault cases.

Crimes Against Women And Minors Decline

Crimes against women in Mumbai fell by 2.5% in 2023 compared to 2022. Reported cases included 973 rapes, 1,167 kidnappings, 2,163 molestations, 626 cases of sexual harassment, and 746 cases of mental harassment.

Crimes against minors also fell by 2.1% in the same period, including 586 rapes, 495 molestations, and 20 instances of harassment. Crimes targeting senior citizens also decreased by 9%.

Cybercrimes Surge To Record Levels

Despite the overall decline in traditional crimes, cybercrimes surged in Mumbai. The city ranked first in the country for pending cybercrime cases, and second (after Delhi) for cyberstalking and online harassment of women. Cybercrime cases rose from 65,893 in 2022 to 86,420 in 2023.

Fake social media accounts saw a 30% rise, spoofed emails rose by 55.3%, and data theft cases increased by 17.6%. However, card fraud fell by 11.9%, obscene emails by 38%, communal/religious content by 16.7%, and sextortion cases by 33.3%.

Improved Crime Detection Rate

Mumbai’s crime detection rate rose from 68% in 2022 to 76% in 2023. In detection, Delhi ranked first, Mumbai second, and Bengaluru third. Police attributed the improvement to the extensive citywide CCTV network, call data records (CDRs), and advanced mobile tracking systems.

