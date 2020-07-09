Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.1°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 81% in Santacruz and 88% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 35 (Good) on Thursday morning.