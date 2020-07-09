Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.1°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 81% in Santacruz and 88% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 35 (Good) on Thursday morning.
Sun shone over Mumbai skies on Wednesday morning almost after a week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while predicting moderate showers in the metropolis. Mumbai, neighbouring Thane and other districts in the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra received heavy showers over the past few days. The intensity of rainfall in Mumbai and Thane reduced on Tuesday.
The Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded 58.3 mm rainfall while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 58 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, according to the IMD.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)