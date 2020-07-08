Hitching a ride: Amid Mumbai rains, Virar man finds snake under bike's rear seat

Amid heavy rainfall, a biker from Virar was in for a surprise when he realised he had an unwelcome pillion rider, a snake.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the man was riding Royal Enfield bike when another two-wheeler rider alerted him about the snake under his rear end seat. Later, the man parked the bike on the roadside and got off the two-wheeler. He then picked up a twig and tried to push the snake towards the rear seat. Meanwhile, crowd gathered around the man.