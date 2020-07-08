Hitching a ride: Amid Mumbai rains, Virar man finds snake under bike's rear seat

Amid heavy rainfall, a biker from Virar was in for a surprise when he realised he had an unwelcome pillion rider, a snake.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the man was riding Royal Enfield bike when another two-wheeler rider alerted him about the snake under his rear end seat. Later, the man parked the bike on the roadside and got off the two-wheeler. He then picked up a twig and tried to push the snake towards the rear seat. Meanwhile, crowd gathered around the man.
After sometime, the snake came out of the bike and slithered into the nearby bushes. As per the report, a wildlife enthusiast was quoted identifying the snake as a cat snake (Boiga trigonata). Cat snakes are known to be semi-venomous and are good climbers. With heavy rainfall since Saturday, the snake may have found refuge under the rear seat of the bike.
Earlier in February this year, a man in Kerala drove his motorcycle for 11 kilometres without knowing that there was a venomous snake inside his helmet, reported Mathrubhumi. The incident took place on February 5, the man, who teaches Sanskrit, left his home for Kandanad St Mary’s High School in the morning.
