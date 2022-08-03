Mumbai weather update: Good rainfall expected by Friday after monsoon break

PTI

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai will experience significant rainfall within the next 48 hours after several days of hot, muggy weather resembling the "break monsoon."

The 'break monsoon' condition, according to IMD Colaba official Sushma Nair, "occurs when the monsoon trough (which causes rainfall) moves north of its normal position towards the foothills of the Himalayas, at which point the rest of the country experiences less rain."

"Mumbai has been in a break-monsoon-like condition for the past 10 to 15 days, but now we are anticipating increased rainfall activity within the next 48 hours," the official continued.

According to the IMD, the city has been experiencing hot and humid conditions as a result of the recent lack of good rainfall, which caused the maximum temperature to rise from 27 °C to 32 °C. However, within the next two days, a temperature drop is also anticipated over the city due to the likely rainfall.

On Wednesday, the city awoke to cloudy skies and also saw a rise in humidity to above 90%, up from the previous few days' average of around 80%.

The minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz on Wednesday was 25.0 °C and the maximum was 31.8 °C, also the relative humidity was 93%. While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.6 °C and a maximum temperature of 31.8 °C with a relative humidity of 92%.

Meanwhile, the city also witnessed a good air day on Wednesday. According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Wednesday, Mumbai recorded a ‘good’ Air Quality Index (AQI) with an AQI of 17, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 43, 31, and 36 respectively.

The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.

