Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky Conditions Today; Rains & Thunderstorms To Hit City This Week

Mumbai Weather | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: The city experienced sunny skies and gusty winds on Monday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the city and its suburbs would see partly cloudy conditions later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 29°C, which was forecasted to peak at 35°C. Throughout the day, temperatures were expected to hover around an average of 32°C in both the city and its suburbs. Winds from the west-northwest were anticipated at 7.4 km/h. The sunrise was at 06:00 am, with sunset expected at 07:13 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

Looking ahead to this week's weather, the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 29°C on Tuesday, with a slight drop to 28°C on Wednesday and Thursday. Throughout the week, minimum temperatures are forecasted to range between 28-29°C, while maximum temperatures will likely vary between 33-35°C.

Rains & Thunderstorms Expected This Week

By the end of the week, light rainfall along with thunderstorms is expected in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. This forecasted rain will provide some relief from the high temperatures that have persisted in recent weeks, following a series of heatwaves over the past few months.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 75, which falls within the 'Satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is recommended for AQI levels between 100 and 200.