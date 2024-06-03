 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky Conditions Today; Rains & Thunderstorms To Hit City This Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky Conditions Today; Rains & Thunderstorms To Hit City This Week

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky Conditions Today; Rains & Thunderstorms To Hit City This Week

The day began with a minimum temperature of 29°C, which was forecasted to peak at 35°C. Throughout the day, temperatures were expected to hover around an average of 32°C in both the city and its suburbs.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: The city experienced sunny skies and gusty winds on Monday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the city and its suburbs would see partly cloudy conditions later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 29°C, which was forecasted to peak at 35°C. Throughout the day, temperatures were expected to hover around an average of 32°C in both the city and its suburbs. Winds from the west-northwest were anticipated at 7.4 km/h. The sunrise was at 06:00 am, with sunset expected at 07:13 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

Looking ahead to this week's weather, the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 29°C on Tuesday, with a slight drop to 28°C on Wednesday and Thursday. Throughout the week, minimum temperatures are forecasted to range between 28-29°C, while maximum temperatures will likely vary between 33-35°C.

Rains & Thunderstorms Expected This Week

By the end of the week, light rainfall along with thunderstorms is expected in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. This forecasted rain will provide some relief from the high temperatures that have persisted in recent weeks, following a series of heatwaves over the past few months.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Western Railway Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Near Borivali
article-image

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 75, which falls within the 'Satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is recommended for AQI levels between 100 and 200.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky Conditions Today; Rains & Thunderstorms To Hit City...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky Conditions Today; Rains & Thunderstorms To Hit City...

1993 Mumbai Blasts Convict Mohammad Ali Khan Killed By 5 Inmates Inside Kolhapur Jail

1993 Mumbai Blasts Convict Mohammad Ali Khan Killed By 5 Inmates Inside Kolhapur Jail

Mumbai News: Western Railway Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Near Borivali

Mumbai News: Western Railway Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Near Borivali

Mumbai: Builder, Kin Used Fake MLA Car Sticker To Ferry Cash During Poll Code

Mumbai: Builder, Kin Used Fake MLA Car Sticker To Ferry Cash During Poll Code

Mumbai News: Posing As Army Personnel, 2 Dupe Printing Shop Owner

Mumbai News: Posing As Army Personnel, 2 Dupe Printing Shop Owner