Mumbai News: Western Railway Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag Near Borivali

Mumbai: A technical snag that occurred near the Borivali station on Monday morning resulted in disruption of local services on the Western line. The technical issue was attributed to a cable cut which further led to point failure near the busy Borivali station during peak morning hours.

Due to some technical issues of cable being cut, point no 107/108, point no 111/112 & point no 131/132 are not operational currently therefore Suburban trains not being operated from platform nos 1 & 2 of Borivali Station.



Western Railway shared an update about the same on its official account on X stating, "Due to some technical issues of cable being cut, point no 107/108, point no 111/112 & point no 131/132 are not operational currently therefore Suburban trains not being operated from platform nos 1 & 2 of Borivali Station. Trains are being operated from platform nos 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8 at Borivali station. Point Nos 107, 108 & 111 are being clamped and restoration work is ongoing at priority to restore normalcy."

Train services from platform nos 1 & 2 of Borivali Station are shut temporarily due to the issue. Restoration work is underway on priority to bring the local services at normal pace.

Central Railway Completes Crucial Tasks At CSMT & Thane Stations

Meanwhile, amidst confusion among commuters and disruptions in local and mail express trains traffic, Central Railway has successfully completed the mammoth task of commissioning of Electronic Interlocking (EI) at CSMT for extension of PF no 10 & 11 and widening of platforms 5 and 6 at Thane station well before the scheduled time.

After the extension of PF no 10 & 11 at CSMT by 385 meters, the length has been increased to 690 meters and can now accommodate passenger trains of 24 coaches. A block of 36 hrs was taken from 00.30 hrs of June 1 to 12.30 hrs of June 2 on the CSMT-Byculla main line and CSMT-Vadala Road harbour line section for carrying out the work, a release from the Central Railway said.