Mumbai Mega Block From May 31 To June 2: Platform Widening Work At Thane Completed; Over 230 Local Trains Cancelled Today

Mumbai: The Central Railway initiated a substantial 63-hour mega block at Thane Railway Station and a 36-hour special block at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). This mega block began at midnight on May 30-31 (Thursday-Friday night) and is scheduled to continue until the afternoon of June 2 (Sunday).

CR Shares Update On Project's Process

In an official update, the Central Railway provided details about the special block for infrastructure upgrade work at Thane station. The most notable accomplishment is the historic widening of Platform 5/6 at Thane Station, which has been widened by 2-3 meters over a length of 587 metres. The project involved the use of 750 pre-cast hollow blocks and required the coordination of 400 labourers, 20 teams and 10 contractors.

#CRupdate on Special Block for Infra upgrade work at Thane station.



HISTORIC WORK ON WIDENING OF THANE STATION's PLATFORM 5/6 COMPLETED!



• Widening of Platform 5/6 by 2-3 meters for 587 meters length

• Use of 750 pre-cast hollow blocks

• Coordination of 400 laborers, 20… pic.twitter.com/23JRIbPrSw — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 2, 2024

Despite the cancellation of 935 trains, there was minimal disruption, and the work was executed efficiently with zero delays. This project was carried out in conjunction with the non-interlocking (NI) work at CSMT, one of the busiest coaching terminals of Indian Railways.

Appreciation For The Workforce

The Central Railway expressed deep appreciation for the workforce's meticulous planning, precision, and timely execution of the project. Ram Karan Yadav, the General Manager of Central Railway, visited Thane Station on Saturday to inspect the progress of the Platform 5/6 widening work. He conducted a thorough review of the completed work and took the opportunity to motivate the workforce. After the inspection, Shri Yadav also interacted with the media to discuss the project's progress.

Shri Ram Karan Yadav, @GM_CRly, visited Thane Station to inspect the progress of the Platform 5/6 widening work.

He conducted a thorough review of the completed work and motivated the workforce.

Post Inspection, Shri Yadav interacted with the media. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/x3QWSxbRM3 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 1, 2024

To accommodate the mega block, the Central Railway has shared an extensive list of cancelled local train trips on both the Up and Down Lines of the suburban rail network. On June 2 (Sunday), 61 trains on the Down Line and 64 trains on the Up Line for the Central Line have been cancelled. Additionally, 53 trains on the Down Line and 56 trains on the Up Line for the Harbour Line have been cancelled.

Passengers are advised to check the latest updates and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience. The Central Railway has appealed to passengers to avoid travelling today or to undertake travel only if necessary, in order to reduce crowding at platforms.