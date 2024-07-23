Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Moderate To Heavy Rains; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies and light showers, accompanied by mild breezes on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in cloud cover by the afternoon or evening, with moderate rain expected across the city and its suburbs. Heavy rains are anticipated in isolated areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and an orange alert has been issued for the city and surrounding regions.

Today's Weather Update

Temperatures are forecasted to range from a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius, averaging around 27 degrees Celsius. Winds are expected to blow at 7.4 km/h from the southwesterly direction. The sun rose at 6:12 am and is set to set at 7:18 pm.

Weather for Coming Days

In the coming days, minimum temperatures are anticipated to remain at 24 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with moderate to heavy rain predicted. A slight drop to 23 degrees Celsius is expected on Saturday and Sunday, following a steady 24 degrees Celsius earlier in the week.

The IMD forecast suggests that minimum temperatures will fluctuate between 23-24 degrees Celsius later in the week, while maximum temperatures are expected to drop slightly, remaining between 27-28 degrees Celsius.

Moderate to heavy rain showers and cloudy conditions are predicted to persist throughout the week, with rainfall expected to gradually lessen in the megacity. According to an IMD report, this monsoon is expected to bring a sufficient amount of rain, indicating a better season than usual.

AQI Falls in Good Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 42, placing it in the 'good' category according to SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate,' warrant caution.