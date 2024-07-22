Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City, Suburbs, Thane & Palghar Till July 24

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane And Palghar Till July 24 | FPJ

Mumbai: It has been raining cats and dogs since past two weeks in Mumbai, and the situation is expected to remain the same for a few days. BMC has confirmed that over 100 mm of rain was recorded in just 10 hours in Mumbai. IMD has said that Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to experience intermittent light spells of rainfall during next 2-3 hours. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in some parts of the city and suburbs. Possibility of extremely heavy rainfall persists at isolated places. Squally weather and rough Sea conditions along the coastal districts of Konkan (Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai, Palghar).

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till July 24, while Raigad will have an orange alert till Tuesday. IMD has predicted that moderate rain will occur at isolated places over Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, and the Ghats of Satara in the next three hours.

Read Also Mumbai Rains: Vistara Flight Rerouted To Ahmedabad Amid Bad Weather Conditions At Airport

NDRF teams on stand-by

The intensity of rain has increased in Mumbai city and suburbs since midnight on Sunday and in the early hours of this morning too, rain has made a strong presence in some areas. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be moderate to heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three to four hours.

As per an ANI report, NDRF teams have been deployed in Vasai (Palghar), Thane, Ghatkopar, Powai (Kurla), Mahad (Raigad), Khed and Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kudal (Sindhudurg), Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara as a precaution during the monsoon season.

As per an ANI report, "Apart from three teams in Mumbai and one team in Nagpur as regular deployment, teams are on alert for any emergency response at their locations, conducting reconnaissance in low-lying and landslide-prone areas,"

IMD says the following is expected due to heavy rains

1) Water logging/inundation in most parts of low-lying areas and river-banks Disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

2) Major roads and local trains affected.

3) Possibility of flash floods coinciding with high tide.

4) Local disruption of municipal services (Water, electricity etc.)

5) Possibility of danger to very old buildings and unmaintained structures.

6) Occasional gusty winds with speed reaching 35-45 gusting to 55 kmph along and off the coast resulting in possibilities of damage to vulnerable /temporary structures.