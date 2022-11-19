Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains in 'moderate' category, stands at 135

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains 'moderate' at 135. (Representative Image) | File

Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) improved to 135 'moderate', on Wednesday 10 am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai are 60 and 113 respectively. The current PM 2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 4 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

The city has been witnessing colder days and clear skies and it will remain the same for next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 34°C to 21°C.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Navy Nagar, Colaba, Mumbai · 182 AQI · Poor

Borivali East- MPCB Mumbai City · 149 AQI · Moderate

Sion, Mumbai - MPCB Mumbai City · 155 AQI · Poor

Chakala-Andheri East, Mumbai · 147 AQI · Moderate

Pimpleshwar Mandir, Thane - MPCB Thane · 86 AQI · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 120 while Chennai is seeing a poor AQI of 140. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 143 while Kolkata stood at 156. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 141 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 132. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 207 today.