Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'moderate' at 180 today | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai's air quality has mariginally improved after it fared worse than Delhi's a few days ago. According to SAFAR, the city's AQI at 11 am remained in the moderate category at 180.

The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai are 68 and 119 respectively.

The air quality in the financial capital improved slightly since Wednesday. The city recorded its highest AQI of 211 at 11 am on Wednesday.

The air pollution levels in Mumbai surpassed that of Delhi on Tuesday as the city's AQI dropped to 262 on Tuesday evening, which falls in the very poor category, compared to Delhi which recorded an AQI of 208.

The city has been witnessing colder days and clear skies and it will remain the same for next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 34°C to 19°C indicating the days will be sweltering but things may calm down in the evening.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 135 AQI · Moderate

Worli · 107 AQI · Moderate

Sion · 125 AQI · Moderate

Powai · 104 AQI · Moderate

Thane · 188 AQI · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 156 while Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 162. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 90 while Kolkata stood at 226. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 88 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 66. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 283 today.