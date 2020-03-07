Mumbai Weather Update: City to get relief from heat as maximum temperature drops to 29.8°C

On Friday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 29.6°C and the minimum temperature was 20.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 30.2°C and the minimum was 21.0°C.

The IMD earlier his week had predicted that Northwest India may receive rainfall between Thursday and Saturday as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from Wednesday night. But there has been no such occurrence in Mumbai so far this year.

As per the weather advisory by IMD for Noida and Delhi-NCR, thunderstorms are likely to hit the region from Thursday to Saturday. Similar rains and hailstorms are likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and multiple parts of western Uttar Pradesh, it said.