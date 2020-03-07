Mumbai Weather Update: City to get relief from heat as maximum temperature drops to 29.8°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has forecasted that maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.5°C giving Mumbaikars a slight relief from heat.
On the other hand, the IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.8°C. Mumbai will witness a clear sky on Saturday, with a relative humidity of about 77% in Santacruz and 75% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 72 (Satisfactory) on Thursday morning.
On Friday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 29.6°C and the minimum temperature was 20.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 30.2°C and the minimum was 21.0°C.
The IMD earlier his week had predicted that Northwest India may receive rainfall between Thursday and Saturday as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from Wednesday night. But there has been no such occurrence in Mumbai so far this year.
As per the weather advisory by IMD for Noida and Delhi-NCR, thunderstorms are likely to hit the region from Thursday to Saturday. Similar rains and hailstorms are likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and multiple parts of western Uttar Pradesh, it said.
